Bhubaneswar: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be on a two-day visit to Odisha from tomorrow and will inspect Khurda Road-Balangir railway project and open Mahipur-Naugaon Road railway section. He will also flag off of extension Bhubaneswar-Mahipur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special up to Nuagaon Road from Nuagaon Road station and announce new train towards Puri and stoppage of Sewa Express at Bolagarh.