Quartz™ For Markets Named Best New Post Trade Solution of the Year by Financial Technologies Forum

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that Quartz™ for Markets was named the Best New Post Trade Solution at the 2022 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards.

Instituted by the Financial Technologies Forum, the awards recognize the professionals, financial technology vendors, service providers, industry bodies and regulators that have made significant strides and noteworthy achievements during the year. Winners for this year’s competition were determined by votes cast online by readers of FTF News and industry participants.

TCS was recognized for launching an exceptional offering, Quartz for Markets. The offering includes end-to-end services around tokenized securities to Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) – exchanges, depositories, central banks, payment infrastructures, as well as private banks, custodians, and issuers, to drive their future growth.

The collection of business components in Quartz for Markets support the entire post trade life cycle of digital assets, leveraging blockchain technology. It includes services for managing tokenized and digital assets including issuance, custody, secondary market trading, settlement, and surveillance. Quartz for Markets supports digital asset servicing, including e-voting or general meeting services. The solution provides a choice of settlement in fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, stable coins and digital currencies, including multiple token standards such as ERC/R3 token SDKs and can be deployed on premise or in a SaaS model.

The solution is live at one of the largest depositories in Asia for managing the end-to-end bond issuance lifecycle using blockchain technology. This decentralized ecosystem reimagines the bond issuance process, enabling seamless real-time information exchange among stakeholders.

“The FTF News Technology awards are in their 11th year now and have been recognizing excellence in post-trade processing, and awarding firms who have made significant strides in operational excellence. We are happy to announce that TCS’ solution, Quartz for Markets, has won the Best New Post Trade Solution for 2022. This distinction focuses attention on the benefits that the solution brings to middle or back-office systems and in helping the buy side meet crucial operational efficiency demands,” said Maureen Lowe, Founder and President, FTF and FTF News.

Commenting on the award, Vivekanand Ramgopal, Global Head, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS, said, “We are delighted to receive this recognition for Quartz for Markets from FTF. Quartz enables new services around tokenized and digital assets and builds on TCS’ position as one of the leading software providers to MIIs. We believe that digital assets will prove to be a significant growth driver and differentiator in the years to come, and that digital and electronic assets will coexist for many years. Our solutions are designed to enable financial institutions to participate in this opportunity, transform to gain an early mover advantage and drive business growth.”

About Quartz – The Smart Ledgers™

Quartz comprises Smart Solutions, a set of ‘designed for blockchain’ business offerings for different industries; Ledgers, Off-the-shelf ledger structures, functions, and APIs for business processes across various domains; the DevKit, a smart contract development kit to enable programming of high-quality code on multiple blockchain platforms; the Gateway & Command Center for the integration of existing solutions with blockchain ecosystems and their administration and supervision. Built on the core principles of Coexistence, Integration and Interoperability, Quartz enables existing systems to coexist and integrate with blockchain platforms and other messaging networks.

With Quartz, you can facilitate the creation of a complete decentralized ecosystem for stakeholders in your value chain. Quartz caters to organizations across Industry segments including Financial Services, Banking, Supply Chain, Energy & Utilities and eGovernance.

To know more about Quartz, please visit: https://www.tcs.com/quartz-blockchain-solutions