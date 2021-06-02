Punjab Government announces results for recruitment of teachers in meritorious schools

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has announced the results of the test conducted on April 11 for the recruitment of teachers in Meritorious Schools.







Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the the School Education Department said that the Directorate of Education Recruitment will recruit 67 lecturers and 13 DPEs in various subjects i.e Biology, Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Punjabi and English in the meritorious schools. The advertisement for the recruitment was issued on October 9, 2020 and the examination was held on April 11, 2021. According to the spokesperson, the result has been uploaded after resolving the objections of the candidates related to ‘Answer Key’ and the candidate can see results by Login their ID.





