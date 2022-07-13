PUNJAB: AFFORDABLE LUXURY RIDE IN VOLVO TO DELHI PROVES BOON FOR COMMON MAN

New Delhi : The newly launched Volvo bus service from Punjab to Delhi airport has proved boon for the common man as around 17,500 passengers have benefitted within less than a month in these buses.

Divulging the details, Punjab Transport Minister S. Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Tuesday, said that within 25 days of inauguration of bus service by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 15, the Volvo bus service plying between the state of Punjab and IGI Airport Delhi has been beneficial for common man.

He said that 20 Volvo buses of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC are daily operating from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Patiala, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Moga and Chandigarh to IGI Airport New Delhi by ending the monopoly of private transporters and introducing cheap, comfortable and luxurious travel facility to IGI airport at a meagre fare, even less than half of private transporters. Besides booking of tickets at the bus counters, passengers desirous to go to airport are also getting benefit of online booking.

The Transport Minister said, with the onset of these buses, transport mafia is becoming a thing of past day by day as only private transporters had run their buses on this route for decades and looted the people by charging impulsively, adding that vested interests of Akali and congress leaders prohibited them from plying government buses to the airport.

S. Bhullar said that Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann led state government is taking every initiative to safeguard the interests of Punjabis and eliminate all sort of mafia or monopolisation from the state.