Public Sector Banks recover more than 1.3 Lakh crore rupees from loans written off during last 5 financial years, informs Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the country have recovered an aggregate amount of more than 1.3 Lakh crore rupees from the written-off loans during the last five financial years. Replying in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues. Banks continue to pursue recovery actions in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available.