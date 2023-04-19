“PTP-NER is a great scheme, aimed at improving the lives of the talented artisans belonging to the Northeast” Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said that Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North -Eastern Region (PTP-NER) is a great scheme, aimed at improving the lives of the talented artisans belonging to the Northeast. Shri Modi also said that this scheme will also ensure great visibility to products from the Northeast.



In a tweet thread Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda informed that the objective of PTP-NER scheme is strengthen livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans through enhanced efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of products.



In reply to the tweet thread by Union Minister, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“PTP-NER is a great scheme, aimed at improving the lives of the talented artisans belonging to the Northeast. It will also ensure great visibility to products from the Northeast. The tribal communities will particularly benefit due to this.”



