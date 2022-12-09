Progress under “Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan” (PMSMA): Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Government of India launched “Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan” (PMSMA) with an aim to provide fixed-day, free of cost, assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care on the 9th day of every month universally to all pregnant women in their 2nd / 3rd trimesters of pregnancy. Since inception, more than 3.6 crore pregnant women have received comprehensive ANC under this programme across all States and UTs. The State/UT-wise fund approvals have been given towards Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) activities during the last three years.

As per the report of National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the percentage of mothers who had at least 4 antenatal care visits has increased from 51.2 % in NFHS-4 (2015-16) to 58.1% in NFHS-5 (2019-21) and the percentage of pregnant women with institutional births in public facility has increased from 52.1 % in NFHS-4 (2015-16) to 61.9% in NFHS-5 (2019-21). One of the key focus areas during Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) is to generate demand through Information Education & Communication (IEC), Inter-personal Communication (IPC) and Behavior Change Communication (BCC) activities. Extensive use of audio-visual and print media in raising mass awareness is an integral part of IEC/BCC campaign. Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi Worker (AWW) play a pivotal role in mobilization of the community and potential beneficiaries in both rural and urban areas for availing of services during the PMSMA.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.