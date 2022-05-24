Prime Minister’s meeting with Japan-India Association (JIA)

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshiro Mori and Shinzo Abe on 24 May 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. Yoshiro Mori is the current Chairperson of the Japan-India Association (JIA) while Shinzo Abe will be taking over this role shortly. The JIA, established in 1903, is one of the oldest friendship associations in Japan.

Prime Minister appreciated the significant contributions made by JIA under the leadership of Yoshiro Mori in promoting exchanges between India and Japan in political, economic and cultural fields. Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Shinzo Abe on his new responsibilities and looked forward to the JIA continuing its important role.

The leaders also discussed the broad canvas of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership as well as the shared vision of India and Japan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Discussions were held on ways to further promote cultural and people-to-people ties.