Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has lauded the ‘Indian Traditional Sports Festival’ of The Central University of Odisha

New Delhi: Central University of Odisha at Koraput has recently received the best compliment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Hon’ble PM posted on his Twitter this morning with a comment of high praise for it.

It is to be noted that the ‘Bharateeya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava’ (Traditional Sports Festival of India) was organized on the campus of the University for two days from April 21 to 22. Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhash Sarkar inaugurated the programme and addressed the gathering and the news was widely reported in the media. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister lauded the innovative sports festival undertaken by the University. He said, “The initiative taken by the University to spread the message of awareness about India’s rich sporting traditions and its diversity is highly appreciated. Union Minister of State for Education. Dr. Sarkar shares his experience with multiple visually acclaimed photos from the festival on his Twitter. “I am impressed to see so many traditional sports forms and young sportspersons of our country and its enthusiastic participants perform brilliantly and achieve success,” he noted.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shri Modi has expressed his views on sports for the second time in a week on Twitter. On April 19, Modi posted an article by Anju Bobby George, a woman Olympian and Vice-President of the Sports Federation, on how her ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has started a new chapter in the world of sports in India.

Due to this appreciation of the Prime Minister about the Central University of Odisha, there is enthusiasm in the University campus. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathy congratulated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Education, Shri Subhash Sarkar expressed his sincere gratitude.

Laudatory initiative by Central University of Odisha to organise the Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava to spread awareness about India's rich sporting traditions and diversity. https://t.co/Aj3Oya5U4Y https://t.co/qZh1wOQSRS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2023

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer