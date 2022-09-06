Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina calls on the President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi : Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh called on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (September 6, 2022).

Welcoming the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that our shared history, language and culture connect us with each other. She noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh have grown immensely. She said that the way the two countries together have celebrated the 50th year of Bangladesh’s independence and the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations, is truly special. The visits of both the President and the Prime Minister of India to participate in these historic celebrations show the great importance India attaches to its relationship with Bangladesh.

The President was happy to note that Bangladesh has achieved great success in the socio-economic prosperity of its people. She assured that India will continue to be a reliable partner in the developmental journey of Bangladesh.

The President said that our relations have always been guided by the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust. The pandemic and the current international situation demand that India and Bangladesh remain more economically connected to deal with the global crisis. She expressed confidence that with this visit, the relations between the two countries will further mature and develop.