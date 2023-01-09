Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the President of Guyana H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the sidelines of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the sidelines of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) in Indore today. President Irfaan Ali is on an official visit to India from 8-14 January 2023 and is the Chief Guest at the 17th PBD.

The two leaders held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues including cooperation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence cooperation. Both leaders recalled the 180 year old historical bonds of friendship between the people of India and Guyana and agreed to deepen them further.

President Irfaan Ali will hold bilateral discussions with President Smt Droupadi Murmu, and attend the Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Ceremony on 10 January 2023. He will also participate in the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Indore on 11 January.

Apart from Indore, President Ali will also visit Delhi, Kanpur, Bangalore and Mumbai.