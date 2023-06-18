Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Indian contingent for Special Olympics World Games

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Special Olympics World Games commencing in Berlin.
The Prime Minister tweeted :
“As the Special Olympics World Games commence in Berlin, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. We are proud of every athlete representing us at the games. May they shine brightly through their spirit, determination and resilience.”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Special Olympics World Games commencing in Berlin.