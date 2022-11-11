Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia from November 14 to 16 to attend #G20 Summit in Bali.

During the Summit, #G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit’s theme of Recover Together, Recover Stronger.

On the sidelines of Summit, PM #NarendraModi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. Prime Minister will also address and interact with Indian community in Bali.