Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia from November 14 to 16 to attend #G20 Summit in Bali.
During the Summit, #G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit’s theme of Recover Together, Recover Stronger.
On the sidelines of Summit, PM #NarendraModi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. Prime Minister will also address and interact with Indian community in Bali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia from November 14 to 16 to attend #G20 Summit in Bali.