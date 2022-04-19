Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on Civil Services Day on 21st April

New Delhi : The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions is organizing a 2-day Civil Services Day function here on April 20 – 21, 2022.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural function tomorrow (April 20, 2022).

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will confer the Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for effective implementation of identified Priority Programmes and Innovation to districts/ implementing units and other Central/ State organizations on April 21, 2022 to mark the 15th Civil Services Day.

PM Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts & Organizations of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of common citizen.

Following priority programmes have been identified for the awards to be presented on Civil Services Day 2022:

Promoting “Jan Bhagidari” or People’s Participation in Poshan Abhiyan, Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme, Digital payments and good governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana, Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme, Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention (District/Others), Innovations (Centre, State and Districts)

10 awards for 5 identified Priority Programmes will be given this year, while 6 awards shall be given to organizations of Central/ State Government/Districts for innovations.

Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate an exhibition on the Awarded initiatives of 2019,2020 and 2021 on the identified Priority Programmes and Innovations. The inaugural session will be followed by two Plenary Sessions on the topic ‘Vision India @ 2047-Governance’ chaired by Dr. Jitendra Singh and the second plenary session will be on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat – Focus on Exports’ chaired by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Minister for Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Minister for Textiles.

Apart from this, four Breakaway Sessions will be organized on subjects related to PM Gati Shakti, Digital Payments and Good Governance through PM SVANidhi Yojna, One District One Product Scheme and Aspirational District Program- Saturation.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, will chair the Session on PM Gati Shakti, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will chair the session on Digital Payments and Good Governance through PMSVANidhi Yojana, while Shri G.C.Chaturvedi , Chairman ICICI will chair the session on Digital Payments and Good Governance through PM SVANidhi Yojana. Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Ayog, will chair the session on One District One Product scheme and Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, will chair the session on Aspirational District Program.

During the Awards on April 21, 2022, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release e-books on Priority Programmes and on Innovations comprising of the successes stories on the implementation if the identified priority programmes and Innovations. A film on the Award winning initiatives will also be screened before the presentation of Awards.

Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Chief Secretaries/ACS/Principal Secretaries and Heads of Central Training Institutions/ Resident commissioners will be joining the event physically while PCCF’s/ DGP’s/ Addl DGP’s/ Academic Institutions, State ATI’s/ Assistant Secretaries from 2014-2017 and District Collectors will join the event virtually. IAS officers of 2013-17 batches who have served as Assistant Secretaries will also join the event through virtual conferences. The two day event is expected to witness more than 2,500 participants.