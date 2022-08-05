Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with H.E. Mr. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines.

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Mr. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines.

Prime Minister congratulated H. E. Marcos Jr. for his election as the 17th President of the Philippines.

The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement, and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between the two countries in recent years.

Prime Minister reiterated the important role that Philippines plays in India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision, and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations.

Prime Minister also assured President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of India’s full support in his plans and projects for Philippines’ development.