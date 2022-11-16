Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Prime Minister of Singapore, H.E. Mr. Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Bali

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of Singapore, H.E. Mr. Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Bali today. He recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Lee on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Rome last year.

Both Prime Ministers took note of the strong Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore and regular high level Ministerial and institutional interactions, including the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, held at New Delhi in September 2022.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further expand trade and investment linkages between the two countries particularly in Fintech, renewable energy, skill development, health and pharmaceutical sectors. PM Modi invited Singapore to invest in various sectors including Green economy, infrastructure, and digitalisation and to take advantage of India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetisation Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent global and regional developments. Prime Minister Modi appreciated Singapore’s role in India’s Act East Policy and its role as the country coordinator of ASEAN-India relations from 2021-2024. Both leaders reiterated their desire for working together for furthering the India-ASEAN multi-faceted cooperation.

Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to Prime Minister Lee for the future and invited him to visit India for the G-20 Summit next year.