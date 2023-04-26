Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates One Earth-One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023

The 6th edition of One Earth-One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023 was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today at New Delhi today. The Prime Minister welcomed all national and international participants and hoped that the gathering will strengthen global partnerships on agenda of ”One Earth-One Health”.



In his address Prime Minister said, “When it comes to holistic healthcare, India has much important strength. We have talent. We have technology. We have track record. We have tradition. For thousands of years, India’s outlook towards health has been holistic. We have a great tradition of preventive and promotive health. Systems such as Yoga and meditation have now become global movements. They are ancient India’s gifts to the modern world. Similarly, our Ayurveda system is a complete discipline of wellness. It takes care of the physical and mental aspects of health.”



Prime Minister added that the world is looking for solutions to stress and lifestyle diseases. India’s traditional healthcare systems hold a lot of answers. Our traditional diet which consists of millets can also help with food security and nutrition. The global response to healthcare challenges can’t be scattered and isolated as it is time for an integrated, inclusive and institutional response. This is one of our focus areas during our G20 presidency.



The Ministry of Ayush is actively participating in this event to showcase the strength of Ayush sector in Medical Value Travel (MVT). Ministry is also showcasing the potential of Ayush through the exhibition highlighting Ayush strength and contribution towards MVT. The Health Ministers of different countries, National and International policy makers, academics and subject experts and other dignitaries participating in the event, will also visit All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi to have a firsthand knowledge of Traditional Medicines.



As per latest data India has emerged as main destination for MVT, which is evident from the fact that number of foreign tourists seeking medical tourism in India in 2017 was 45,42,000, leading to total foreigners’ spending in wellness tourism at over $12.8 Billion (1 lakh crore). High quality health care services including wellness, therpauetic care, rejuvenation therapies, Yoga, Meditation, affordable and holistic health care etc., were considered to be strong enablers in this growth trajectory.



This two-day summit will witness 125 exhibitors and around 500 hosted foreign delegates from 73 countries. Delegates from countries in the region of Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, SAARC and ASEAN will bring together and connect the Indian healthcare providers and foreign participants on one forum.



