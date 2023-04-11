Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses happiness on impact of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the impact of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and said that what can be greater happiness than the smile that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has spread on the faces of our farmer brothers and sisters.



In a tweet thread Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Ram Chander Jangra spoke about the advantages of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.



Responding to the tweet thread by Rajya Sabha MP, PM said;



“प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना ने हमारे किसान भाई-बहनों के चेहरों पर जो मुस्कान बिखेरी है, उससे बड़ी खुशी और क्या हो सकती है!”