Prime Minister inaugurates Post Budget webinar of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the post Union Budget webinar of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is fifth webinar in the series of post budget webinars addressed by the Prime Minister. Union Ministers, healthcare professionals from public and private sectors, and professionals from para-medics, nursing, health management, technology and research were present on the occasion.

At the outset, the Prime Minister congratulated the health sector for successfully running the world’s largest vaccination campaign that has established the efficiency and mission oriented nature of India’s healthcare system.

The Prime Minister said that the Budget builds upon the efforts to reform and transform the healthcare sector that have been undertaken during the last 7 years. “We have adopted a holistic approach in our healthcare system. Today our focus is not only on health, but equally on wellness”, he emphasized.

The Prime Minister elaborated on three factors that underline the efforts of making the health sector holistic and inclusive. Firstly, expansion of modern medical science related infrastructure and human resou