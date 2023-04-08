Chennai: Prime Minister inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) Phase -I at Chennai Airport today. This Airport, with its state-of-the-art terminals, seamless multi-modal connectivity, and advanced facilities, has established itself as the gateway to Southern India.

The New Integrated Terminal Building is a remarkable upgrade to the bustling airport. Along with the existing terminals, the airport will cater to a combined annual capacity of 30 MPPA (Million Passengers Per Annum) from the present capacity of 23 MPPA and 35 MPPA with completion of phase II. The total outlay of the project is 2467 crore rupees.

The NITB Phase I spanning over an area of 1.36 lakh square meter boasts of an impressive array of airport amenities. With 100 check-in counters, 108 immigration counters, 17 elevators, 17 escalators, 6 baggage reclaim belts, and more facilities passengers are guaranteed a seamless experience inside the terminal. The abundance of facilities buoyed by cutting-edge technology is a testament to the AAI’s commitment to providing a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for its patrons.

The new terminal building is also a testament to architectural excellence, blending modern and traditional elements seamlessly. It is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

Tamil Nadu Governor, R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M.Scindia, Union MoS for fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, among other dignitaries were present during the inauguration.