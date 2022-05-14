President Ram Nath Kovind appoints 9 advocates to be Judges of the Delhi High Court

New Delhi :In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (1) Ms. Tara Vitasta Ganju, (2) Smt. Mini Pushkarna, S/Shri(3) Vikas Mahajan, (4) Tushar Rao Gedela, (5) Smt. Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, (6) Sachin Datta, (7) Amit Mahajan, (8) Gaurang Kanth and (9) Saurabh Banerjee, Advocates to be Judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices