New Delhi: President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, appoints advocates and judicial officers as Judges of Allahabad High Court, Madras HC and Gauhati HC.
Vide notifications dated 12.10.2021, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following Advocates and Judicial Officers as Judges of the following High Courts for a period of two years from the date they assume charge of their respective offices:
|Sl. No.
|Name (S/Shri)
|Name of the High Court in which appointed
|1.
|Chandra Kumar Rai, Advocate
|Allahabad
|2.
|Krishan Pahal, Advocate
|Allahabad
|3.
|Sameer Jain, Advocate
|Allahabad
|4.
|Ashutosh Srivastava, Advocate
|Allahabad
|5.
|Subhash Vidyarthi, Advocate
|Allahabad
|6.
|Brij Raj Singh, Advocate
|Allahabad
|7.
|Shree Prakash Singh, Advocate
|Allahabad
|8.
|Vikas Budhwar, Advocate
|Allahabad
|9.
|Smt. Sundaram Srimathy, Advocate
|Madras
|10.
|D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Advocate
|Madras
|11.
|R. Vijayakumar, Advocate
|Madras
|12.
|Mohammed Shaffiq, Advocate
|Madras
|13.
|Kakheto Sema, Advocate
|Gauhati
|14.
|Devashis Baruah, Advocate
|Gauhati
|15.
|Smt. Malasri Nandi, Judicial Officer
|Gauhati
|16.
|Smt. Marli Vankung, Judicial Officer
|Gauhati
|17.
|Shri Arun Dev Choudhury, Advocate, from the date 05.11.2021.
|Gauhati