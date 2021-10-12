New Delhi: President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, appoints advocates and judicial officers as Judges of Allahabad High Court, Madras HC and Gauhati HC.

Vide notifications dated 12.10.2021, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following Advocates and Judicial Officers as Judges of the following High Courts for a period of two years from the date they assume charge of their respective offices:

Sl. No. Name (S/Shri) Name of the High Court in which appointed 1. Chandra Kumar Rai, Advocate Allahabad 2. Krishan Pahal, Advocate Allahabad 3. Sameer Jain, Advocate Allahabad 4. Ashutosh Srivastava, Advocate Allahabad 5. Subhash Vidyarthi, Advocate Allahabad 6. Brij Raj Singh, Advocate Allahabad 7. Shree Prakash Singh, Advocate Allahabad 8. Vikas Budhwar, Advocate Allahabad 9. Smt. Sundaram Srimathy, Advocate Madras 10. D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Advocate Madras 11. R. Vijayakumar, Advocate Madras 12. Mohammed Shaffiq, Advocate Madras 13. Kakheto Sema, Advocate Gauhati 14. Devashis Baruah, Advocate Gauhati 15. Smt. Malasri Nandi, Judicial Officer Gauhati 16. Smt. Marli Vankung, Judicial Officer Gauhati 17. Shri Arun Dev Choudhury, Advocate, from the date 05.11.2021. Gauhati