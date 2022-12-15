President of India Droupadi Murmu Presents “National Energy Conservation Awards” on the “National Energy Conservation Day”

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards and National Painting Competition prizes in New Delhi today (December 14, 2022) on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day. On this Occasion, Indian Railways were presented with Nine National Energy Conservation Awards for the year 2022. These awards were presented in a function held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of Ministry of Power, Government of India at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. These awards are declared for the best energy management practices during the year 2022

South Central Railways received the first and second prize for Energy Conservation Measures in Railway Stations category. First Prize was awarded for Kacheguda Station. The second prize was awarded to Guntakal Railway station. Certificate of Merit was awarded to Kanpur Central Railway Station (NCR), Rajahmudry Railway Station (SCR), Tenali Railway station (SCR).

Under Buildings Category, Ajmer Workshop of North Western Railway was awarded the First Prize. Certificate of Merit was awarded to Railway Hospital Guntakal (SCR), Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada (SCR) and Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar (WR).

The details of awards presented today are –

Transport Category / Railway Stations Sector:

Kacheguda Railway Station won the First Prize

Guntakal Railway station wins the Second Prize

Kanpur Central Railway Station won the certificate of Merit

Tenali Railway Station won the certificate of Merit

Rajahmudry Railway Station (SCR) won the certificate of Merit

Buildings Category / Government Buildings Sector:

Ajmer Workshop of North Western Railway won the First Prize.

Railway Hospital / Guntakal (SCR) won the certificate of Merit

Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Vijayawada (SCR) won the certificate of Merit.

Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar (WR) won the certificate of Merit.

Railways have been consistently implementing various energy conservation measures like Energy efficient LED lighting and other measures.