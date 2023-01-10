President of India, Droupadi Murmu meets his Excellency Mr Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of the Republic of Suriname at Indore, Madhya Pradesh today

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu met His Excellency Mr Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of the Republic of Suriname at Indore, Madhya Pradesh today (January 10, 2023).

Welcoming President Santokhi and his delegation, the President said that it is heartening to see his participation in the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. She was happy to note that the Indian community in Suriname has maintained its cultural identity even after 150 years of leaving India. She was delighted to know that Suriname is celebrating 150th anniversary of arrival of Indians in June 2023 and wished the celebrations every success. She was proud to note that despite the large geographical distance, Hindi is widely spoken in Suriname.

The President said that cooperation between India and Suriname is progressing well. Regular high level visits are providing impetus to our growing relations. She reiterated India’s commitment for extending technical cooperation and contributing to capacity building and skill development in Suriname. The President said that we must work together to expand our trade for mutual benefit.

Both leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in trade, energy, technology and culture.