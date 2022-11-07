President Droupadi Murmu greets on the eve of birthday of Guru Nanak Dev ji

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow-citizens on the eve of birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a message, the President has said, “On the sacred occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indian settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Sikh community.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji spread the message of ‘Ek Omkar’ which means that God is one and is present everywhere. He inspired us to practise love, unity and brotherhood. We should adopt eternal values like truth, sacrifice and moral conduct from the teachings of ‘Japji Sahib’. The messages of ‘Kirat Karo’ and ‘Vand Chhako’ inspire us to live with honesty and share the available resources with others. Guru Nanak Dev Ji also gave the message of humility and service of mankind. His teachings will guide us towards peace & prosperity.

On this auspicious occasion let us adopt his teachings and move forward with spirit of well-being of the mankind”.