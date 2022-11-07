Ambuja Cements wins ESG India Leadership Awards 2022 for Water Efficiency, GHG Emissions and Overall Leadership in Environment

Mumbai : Ambuja Cements Limited, the cement and building materials arm of Adani Cement and part of the Adani Group, wins ESG India Leadership Awards 2022 for its initiatives on Water Efficiency, curbing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and overall leadership in the Environment category.

Ambuja Cements is aligned to the Adani Group’s commitment to increase its ESG footprint by realigning its businesses with emphasis on climate protection, circular economy, creating low carbon products, focus on clean energy and increasing community outreach through its CSR program based on the principles of sustainability, diversity and shared values. It is an essential step towards the future and our goal of Nation Building. The Company ensures that social and environmental considerations are embedded into its decision making, strengthening its competitive edge.

Ambuja Cements has a distinctive approach to sustainability, which enables it to measure the impact it is creating on society and the environment. This also helps it to calibrate its business operations and actions accordingly. The Company has developed 2030 carbon emission reduction targets that have been validated by Science Based Target Initiatives (SBTi), and it has partnered with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), India’s SBTi Incubator Program to implement a decarbonisation roadmap.

Ambuja Cements is also the first cement company globally to be named to the CDP 2021 ‘A’ list for water security. It is 8 times water positive and 2.5 times plastic negative through co-processing of plastic wastes at its kilns.

“We are delighted to be recognised at the ESG India Leadership Awards 2022 for our distinct approach to sustainability across our operations which has set industry benchmarks in creating sustainable solutions for society and the environment,”

said Mr Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business & Ambuja Cements. “We will continue to promote an ambitious low carbon economy model and water efficiency. Aligned to our Group’s vision, we aspire to be the most sustainable cement and building materials company in the country.”

This achievement reaffirms Ambuja Cements’ will to remain committed to address water scarcity. The three initiatives – concrete mix proportions, modular curing, and rainwater harvesting – helped the Company save ~70 million litres of water and promote sustainable construction initiatives.

Ambuja Cements has undertaken strategic initiatives in its value chain for energy sourcing and is developing in-house capacity to cater to its energy needs. They comprise Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS), renewable energy, clinker factor reduction, energy efficiency (thermal and electrical), and use of waste-derived resources, including alternative fuels. One of the Company’s most prominent and best-selling products, Ambuja Kawach, a product with inherent water-repellent features, was endorsed by Solar Impulse Foundation for Green Building Solutions.