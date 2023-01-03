National

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA)- 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi ; The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. PBSA is conferred by the President of India as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organization/institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.

The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is scheduled to be held from 8–10 January 2023 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by the Hon’ble President of India at the PBD Convention in the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

A Jury-cum-Awards Committee, with Hon’ble Vice-President as the Chairman and Hon’ble External Affairs Minister as the Vice-Chair and other distinguished members from various walks of life considered the nominations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, 2023 and unanimously selected the awardees. The awardees represent the excellence achieved by our diaspora in various fields. Following is the list of Awardees recommended by Jury-cum-Awards Committee for conferment of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023:

Sr. No. Name Country Field
  1. 1
 Prof. Jagadish Chennupati

Australia

Science & Technology/ Education
  1. 2
 Prof. Sanjeev Mehta

Bhutan

Education
  1. 3
 Prof. Dilip Loundo

Brazil

Art & Culture/Education
  1. 4
 Dr. Alexander Maliakel John

Brunei Darussalam

Medicine
  1. 5
 Dr. Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan

Canada

Community Welfare
  1. 6
 Mr. Joginder Singh Nijjar

Croatia

Art & Culture/Education
  1. 7
 Prof. Ramjee Prasad

Denmark

Information Technology
  1. 8
 Dr. Kannan Ambalam

Ethiopia

Community Welfare
  1. 9
 Dr. Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay

Germany

Community Welfare/Medicine
  1. 10
 H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Guyana

Politics/Community Welfare
  1. 11
 Ms. Reena Vinod Pushkarna

Israel

Business/Community Welfare
  1. 12
 Dr. Maqsooda Sarfi Shiotani

Japan

Education
  1. 13
 Dr. Rajagopal

Mexico

Education
  1. 14
 Mr. Amit Kailash Chandra Lath

Poland

Business/Community Welfare
  1. 15
 Mr. Parmanand Sukhumal Daswani

Republic of Congo

Community Welfare
  1. 16
 Mr. Piyush Gupta

Singapore

Business
  1. 17
 Mr. Mohanlal Hira

South Africa

Community Welfare
  1. 18
 Mr. Sanjaykumar Shivabhai Patel

South Sudan

Business/Community Welfare
  1. 19
 Mr. Sivakumar Nadesan

Sri Lanka

Community Welfare
  1. 20
 Dr. Dewanchandrebhose Sharman

Suriname

Community Welfare
  1. 21
 Dr. Archana Sharma

Switzerland

Science & Technology
  1. 22
 Justice Frank Arthur Seepersad

Trinidad & Tobago

Community Welfare/Education
  1. 23
 Mr. Siddharth Balachandran

UAE

Business/Community Welfare
  1. 24
 Mr. Chandrakant Babubhai Patel

UK

Media
  1. 25
 Dr. Darshan Singh Dhaliwal

USA

Business/Community Welfare
  1. 26
 Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam

USA

Business
  1. 27
 Mr. Ashok Kumar Tiwary

Uzbekistan

Business
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.