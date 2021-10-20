Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting COVID-19”, extended for a further period of 180 days

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme for Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19’ was launched on 30.03.2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs. 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this.

Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS & Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP.

The current period of the policy is ending on 20.10.2021.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has still not abated and deaths of health workers deployed for COVID related duties are still being reported from different States/UTs,accordingly, the insurance policy has been extended w.e.f. 21.10.2021 for a further period of 180 days so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients.So far, 1351 claims have been paid under the scheme.

A letter dt. 20.10.2021 to this effect has been issued to the Additional Chief Secretaries (Health)/Principal Secretaries (Health)/ Secretaries (Health) of all States/UTs for giving wide publicity amongst the health workers in their respective States/UTs.