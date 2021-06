New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Paying homage to Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his Jayanti. Through his extensive body of work, he showcased the greatness of India’s ethos. #VandeMataram, penned by him, inspires us to serve India with humility and devote ourselves towards empowering our fellow Indians.”