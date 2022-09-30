PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G services on 1st October

New Delhi : Ushering in a new technological era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on 1st October at 10 AM in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 4th October with the theme of “New digital Universe”. It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology.