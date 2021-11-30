PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate InFinity Forum on 3rd December

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate InFinity Forum, a thought leadership Forum on FinTech, on 3rd December, 2021 at 10 AM via video conferencing.

The event is being hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), under the aegis of Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, 2021. Indonesia, South Africa and the U.K. are partner countries in the first edition of the Forum.

InFinity Forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large.

The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of ‘Beyond’; with various sub themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness; FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to drive sustainable development; and FinTech Beyond Next, with focus on how Quantum Computing could impact the nature of Fintech industry in the future and promote new opportunities.

The forum will witness participation from over 70 countries. Key speakers at the Forum includes Finance Minister of Malaysia Tengku Mr. Zafrul Aziz, Finance Minister of Indonesia Ms Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Creative Economy Indonesia Mr. Sandiaga S Uno, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & CEO SoftBank Group Corp. Mr. Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO, IBM Corporation Mr. Arvind Krishna, MD and CEO Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Mr. Uday Kotak, among others. NITI Aayog, Invest India, FICCI and NASSCOM are some of the key partners to this year’s Forum