PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur on 4th August

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur in Valsad district, Gujarat on 4th August at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The cost of the entire project is around Rs. 200 crores. It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting edge medical infrastructure that will provide world class tertiary medical facilities especially to the people of Southern Gujarat region.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs. 70 crores. It will be equipped with top class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. The Hospital will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicine for care and upkeep of animals.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 crores. It will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide livelihood to thousands others subsequently.