PM Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session of ‘JITO Connect 2022’ on 6th May

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s ‘JITO Connect 2022’ on 6th May 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide. JITO Connect is an endeavour to help business and industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions. ‘JITO Connect 2022’ is a three day event being organized at Gangadham Annex, Pune from 6th to 8th May and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy.

