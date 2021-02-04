PM Narendra Modi speaks to South African President Matemela Cyril Ramaphosa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with His Excellency Matemela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa.

The two leaders discussed the continuing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in this context the vaccination campaigns being undertaken in their respective countries.

Prime Minister reiterated to the South African President that India’s considerable productive capacity for pharmaceuticals and vaccines would continue to serve the needs of all countries, including those in Africa.

The two leaders also discussed possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa in various international fora, to facilitate access and affordability of vaccines and medicines.

The leaders agreed that officials of both countries would remain in touch over the coming days to exchange experiences and explore potential for collaborative efforts against the pandemic.