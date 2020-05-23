PM Narendra Modi speaks to President of Srilanka on COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its likely health and economic impacts in the region.

Prime Minister assured the Sri Lankan President that India would continue to provide all possible support to Sri Lanka for mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

President Rajapaksa briefed PM on the steps being taken by his Government to restart economic activity. In this context, both leaders agreed on the need to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka. They also discussed the possibilities of promoting investments and value-addition in Sri Lanka by the Indian private sector.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the health and wellbeing of the Sri Lankan people.

Related

comments