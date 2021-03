New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has saluted all those working towards wildlife protection on World Wildlife Daytoday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection. Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals.”