PM Narendra Modi remembers Shri K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has remembered K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. Modi  said that  K.Kamaraj has made an indelible contribution to India’s freedom struggle and made a mark as a compassionate administrator.



“Remembering Shri K. Kamaraj Ji on his birth anniversary. He made an indelible contribution to India’s freedom struggle and made a mark as a compassionate administrator. He worked hard to alleviate poverty and human suffering. He also focused on improving health and education.”

 

