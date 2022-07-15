PM Narendra Modi remembers Shri K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has remembered K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. Modi said that K.Kamaraj has made an indelible contribution to India’s freedom struggle and made a mark as a compassionate administrator.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Remembering Shri K. Kamaraj Ji on his birth anniversary. He made an indelible contribution to India’s freedom struggle and made a mark as a compassionate administrator. He worked hard to alleviate poverty and human suffering. He also focused on improving health and education.”