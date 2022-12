New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji on his Jayanti.

In response to a tweet by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“I pay my tributes to HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji on his Jayanti. I consider myself blessed that I got the opportunity to interact with him on multiple occasions and also got a lot of affection from him. He is globally admired for his pioneering service to society.”