PM Narendra Modi meets WHO DG Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi met World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus at Jamnagar today. Earlier both dignitaries had met at the inauguration of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Always a delight to meet @DrTedros and exchange notes on further strengthening the health sector. He always cherishes the influence of Indian teachers on his life. And today, he got a lot of praise for his Gujarati skills too! @WHO”