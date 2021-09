New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded Team Assam for efforts for well-being of one horned Rhinos. He also said that one-Horned Rhino is India’s pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being.

In a reply to a tweet by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister said;

“Commendable effort by Team Assam. The One-Horned Rhino is India’s pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being.”