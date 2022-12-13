PM Narendra Modi invites people to share inputs for Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has invited people to share their inputs for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for 25th December, 2022 at 11 A.M. Shri Modi has urged people to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

Sharing MyGov’s invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“2022’s last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your inputs for the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”