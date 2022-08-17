PM Narendra Modi invites ideas and inputs for Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has invited people to share the ideas and inputs for upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for 28th August 2022 at 11 AM. The ideas can be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message.

