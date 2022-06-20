PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates the Centre for Brain Research and lays the foundation Stone for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at IISc Bengaluru

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research and laid the foundation Stone for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at IISc Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Glad to inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research at @iiscbangalore. The joy is greater because I also had the honour of laying the foundation stone for this project. This Centre will be at the forefront of research on how to manage brain related disorders.”

“At a time when every nation must give topmost importance to healthcare, efforts like the Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital assume great importance. In the times to come, it will strengthen healthcare capacities and encourage pioneering research in the sector.”