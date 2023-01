New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times.”