New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support.”

Related

comments