PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over fire at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu; approves ex-gratia for the victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu and approved ex-gratia for the victims.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.”