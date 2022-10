New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian women cricket team for winning the 7th Women’s Asia Cup.

In response to a tweet by the International Cricket Council, the Prime Minister said;

“Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women’s Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours.”