PM Narendra Modi congratulates Dr. Manik Saha and Ministers for taking oath in Tripura

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated Dr. Manik Saha for taking oath as Chief Minister of Tripura and his team for taking oath as Ministers in the state today. The Prime Minister was present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Congratulations to Dr. Manik Saha Ji and the entire team which took oath today. This team will certainly deliver on the mandate given by the people once again and add momentum to Tripura’s development journey. My best wishes to them in their efforts.

@DrManikSaha2”