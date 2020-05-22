PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of areas affected by #CycloneAmphan in West Bengal along with CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee is also accompanying.

Earlier in the morning PM Narendra Modi received by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on arrival at Kolkata Airport.

The two leaders are also scheduled to hold review meeting on the post-cyclone situation. CM Banerjee has already demanded that the cyclone be declared as a national disaster. The cyclone has left 77 people dead in the state.

