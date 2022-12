New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of noted economist and former Union minister professor YK Alagh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Professor YK Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interactions. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti.”